The Wrong Assumption You're Making About Coffee Cake
If you're surprised to find actual coffee, or even coffee flavoring, missing from the ingredient list of a coffee cake recipe, you're not alone. With the caffeinated beverage right there in the cake's name, it's no wonder there's some confusion as to the pastry's affiliation with coffee. Coffee cake has origins in Germany, but it was actually the Danish that helped the coffee and sweet cake combination catch on after coffee beans arrived in Europe from the Middle East in the early 1600's. As with so many of our favorite foods with rich historical and cultural ties, coffee cake made its way to the United States in the 19th century as people emigrated from Germany and other parts of Europe.
There's actually a scientific reason behind why you always want coffee and dessert at the same time, as if we needed any further justification to enjoy coffee and sweets together. Many cultures have this tradition, like fika in Sweden or kaffeeklatsch in Germany, which are both an intentional break in the day to enjoy coffee, sweets or cake, and conversation with a friend. While we in the U.S. are very familiar with the concept of a coffee break, it's high time that we got more serious about incorporating a sweet bread or treat with our coffee breaks.
Coffee cake is the ideal pairing for a velvety cup of coffee
Coffee cake is rich, somewhat dense, and lightly spiced, making it the perfect accompaniment for a steaming cup of coffee, whether it's starting off the day on a sweet note or as an afternoon pick-me-up. Traditional coffee cake is usually flavored with cinnamon and topped with a sweet, crumbly streusel, and some recipes even include a layer or swirl of the streusel inside the cake as well for extra flavor and texture.
Of course there are so many versions and tasty coffee cake recipes available, including those made with sour cream for an added boost of moisture as well as a slight note of tanginess. Sweeter versions can be found with a drizzle of icing all over the top, and shapes can vary from loaves to baking dishes to even bundt pans. All these rich elements combine to make a cake that's perfect for the slightly bitter and acidic beverage to cut through.
After you've used our favorite tips for making coffee cake at home, make sure you know the best ways to store leftover coffee cake for ultimate freshness so you can enjoy your cake with coffee for many mornings and afternoons to come. If you are craving a dessert with an actual caffeine kick, try a classic tiramisu.