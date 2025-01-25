The Wrong Assumption You're Making About Coffee Cake

If you're surprised to find actual coffee, or even coffee flavoring, missing from the ingredient list of a coffee cake recipe, you're not alone. With the caffeinated beverage right there in the cake's name, it's no wonder there's some confusion as to the pastry's affiliation with coffee. Coffee cake has origins in Germany, but it was actually the Danish that helped the coffee and sweet cake combination catch on after coffee beans arrived in Europe from the Middle East in the early 1600's. As with so many of our favorite foods with rich historical and cultural ties, coffee cake made its way to the United States in the 19th century as people emigrated from Germany and other parts of Europe.

Advertisement

There's actually a scientific reason behind why you always want coffee and dessert at the same time, as if we needed any further justification to enjoy coffee and sweets together. Many cultures have this tradition, like fika in Sweden or kaffeeklatsch in Germany, which are both an intentional break in the day to enjoy coffee, sweets or cake, and conversation with a friend. While we in the U.S. are very familiar with the concept of a coffee break, it's high time that we got more serious about incorporating a sweet bread or treat with our coffee breaks.