8 Tasty Coffee Cake Recipes

Most of us know coffee cake as a fluffy, single-layered treat enjoyed alongside a cup of coffee or hot tea. Some might compare coffee cake to crumb cake — there are subtle differences, but both generally involve a crumbly streusel concoction, appearing as a topping but sometimes spread through the center of the cake as well. Whichever way the cake crumbles, you'll be ready to roll with this innovative collection of tasty recipes.

Running the gamut, our Tasting Table recipe developers bring everything from nutty coffee cakes to a whiskey caramel-glazed rendition, a cinnamon flop cake, and fruity interpretations with fresh oranges, peach jam, blueberries, and even edible lavender flowers. There's also a gluten-free almond coffee cake made with a harmonious blend of non-gluten flours. You'll get valuable input on techniques, substitutes, optional glazes, and lots more.

Try one, or master all, of these heart- and tummy-warming coffee cake recipes. Lucky folks in your edible orbit will most certainly share the love.