Cinnamon Peach Coffee Cake Recipe

If you want to use your creativity and branch out when it comes to the peaches in this recipe, there are a few ways you can go about this. Peach jam is essentially peaches that have been cooked down with sugar until all the water has evaporated. For this reason, fresh peaches may or may not work in this recipe, depending on how much water they have in them. If they are very juicy and ripe, they will probably work. Simply cut them up and toss with flour. Press them into the top of the cake before adding the streusel and bake as the recipe directs. Out-of-season peaches that are hard or crunchy will have too much water and could end up making your cake soggy and should be avoided. You could always turn fresh peaches into peach butter and use that if you have a bumper crop to get through.

Frozen or canned peaches will likely need a similar treatment, or would at least benefit from being simmered for about 15 minutes on the stove to remove any excess moisture before they're added to the batter. Thaw your frozen peaches and evaluate the moisture content from there. For canned peaches, make sure to drain them completely before adding to the top of the cake. You should not need any extra sugar for canned peaches as these are typically very sweet already.