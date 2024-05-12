Gluten-Free Almond Coffee Cake Recipe

Gluten-free baking can be tricky — without the right recipe, you can end up with a cake with the wrong texture, flavor, and structure. Nobody wants a cake that is so crumbly it falls apart, or too oily and dense to be enjoyable, but just swapping out all-purpose flour for gluten-free flour doesn't always solve these problems. Luckily, with this gluten-free almond coffee cake recipe from developer Jessica Morone, you don't have to worry about figuring anything out yourself.

"This is the perfect recipe for those who want a delicious coffee cake but can't have gluten," Morone tells us of her inspiration. With this recipe you get a light, fluffy, moist cake, which comes from a trick of combining almond and coconut flours. Then the cake is topped with a streusel that is buttery, sweet, and crunchy thanks to the addition of sliced almonds. Whether you're looking for a breakfast option to go with your morning coffee, a satisfying afternoon snack, or a dessert after dinner, this gluten-free almond coffee cake is sure to delight you.