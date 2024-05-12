Recipes Dietary Considerations Gluten-Free Recipes

Gluten-Free Almond Coffee Cake Recipe

slice of coffee cake on plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table
By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff/

Gluten-free baking can be tricky — without the right recipe, you can end up with a cake with the wrong texture, flavor, and structure. Nobody wants a cake that is so crumbly it falls apart, or too oily and dense to be enjoyable, but just swapping out all-purpose flour for gluten-free flour doesn't always solve these problems. Luckily, with this gluten-free almond coffee cake recipe from developer Jessica Morone, you don't have to worry about figuring anything out yourself. 

"This is the perfect recipe for those who want a delicious coffee cake but can't have gluten," Morone tells us of her inspiration. With this recipe you get a light, fluffy, moist cake, which comes from a trick of combining almond and coconut flours. Then the cake is topped with a streusel that is buttery, sweet, and crunchy thanks to the addition of sliced almonds. Whether you're looking for a breakfast option to go with your morning coffee, a satisfying afternoon snack, or a dessert after dinner, this gluten-free almond coffee cake is sure to delight you. 

Gather the ingredients for gluten-free almond coffee cake

ingredients for gluten-free almond coffee cake Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

The first thing you need to do is gather all the ingredients you will need for this cake. For the cake layer, you will need almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, salt, butter, sour cream, sugar, eggs, and almond extract. For the crumble topping you will need more butter, sugar, cinnamon, almond flour, coconut flour, and sliced almonds. "You can swap in slivered almonds instead of sliced almonds if you prefer to use almonds without the skin still on them," Morone notes.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

oven set to 350 F Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Grease your pan

greased 8x8-inch pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Grease an 8x8-inch square pan with cooking spray or butter.

Step 3: Whisk dry ingredients

dry ingredients in a bowl with a whisk Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Whisk together 1 cup almond flour, ½ cup coconut flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.

Step 4: Combine wet ingredients

eggs and sour cream in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the melted butter, sour cream, sugar, eggs, and almond extract to a separate bowl.

Step 5: Whisk

mixed wet ingredients in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Whisk together until smooth.

Step 6: Combine wet and dry ingredients

batter in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the wet ingredients to the bowl with the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.

Step 7: Spread batter into pan

coffee cake batter spread in a pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

Step 8: Put topping ingredients in a food processor

ingredients in a food processor Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the cubed butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, ½ cup almond flour, ½ cup coconut flour, and sliced almonds to the bowl of a food processor.

Step 9: Pulse

streusel topping in a food processor Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Pulse until large crumbs form.

Step 10: Spoon topping over batter

topping being spread over cake Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spoon topping over the batter in the pan, pressing it gently into the batter.

Step 11: Bake

baked gluten-free almond coffee cake Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes, until golden and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Step 12: Cut and serve

slice of coffee cake on plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Let cool, then cut and serve.

What is the purpose of combining almond and coconut flours in gluten-free cake?

slice of coffee cake on plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

This recipe calls for using not one but two types of flour — almond and coconut — which is a pretty common flour mixture in gluten-free baked goods. So why isn't just one or the other used? "Almond flour by itself has an amazing nutty flavor, which is delicious, but it tends to result in baked goods that are too moist and fall apart because of its high fat content," Morone explains. "Coconut flour, on the other hand, is drier and too crumbly by itself." So in an effort to balance these out, combining them achieves the perfect texture for this cake. 

The almond flour adds richness and tenderness, while the coconut flour helps absorb excess moisture and provides structure to the cake. The flavors also complement each other well, as the mild nutty flavor of almond flour combined with the subtle hint of coconut makes it a more complex and interesting flavor than just using one type of flour.

What does sour cream do in this recipe and in gluten-free baking?

coffee cake cut by fork Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Sour cream serves several purposes in this cake. The first is adding additional moisture since gluten-free recipes require more liquid. "Since gluten-free flours, especially ones made from nuts, tend to be drier than wheat flour, sour cream's high-fat content helps retain moisture in the cake, preventing it from becoming dry or crumbly," Morone explains. Gluten-free cake batters can also be more prone to collapsing or breaking apart during baking, so the thickness and richness of sour cream helps to provide structure to the cake batter, ensuring that it rises evenly.  

As another perk, because sour cream is acidic, it helps to tenderize the crumb in the cake, resulting in a softer, more delicate final product. And finally, sour cream improves the flavor of the cake and enhances its overall flavor profile with its tanginess, which complements the sweetness of the cake. Though it may seem like an odd ingredient at first glance, sour cream is a staple in general baking and, thanks to the moisture it provides, an essential for gluten-free baking.

Gluten-Free Almond Coffee Cake Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
Thanks to the combined efforts of almond and coconut flours, this coffee cake looks and tastes like the real deal but is entirely gluten-free.
Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
40
minutes
Servings
16
Servings
gluten-free almond coffee cake on a table
Total time: 55 minutes
Ingredients
  • For the cake
  • 1 cup almond flour
  • ½ cup coconut flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled
  • ¾ cup sour cream
  • ⅓ cup sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons almond extract
  • For the topping
  • 6 tablespoons butter, cubed and cold
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • ½ cup almond flour
  • ½ cup coconut flour
  • ½ cup sliced almonds
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  2. Grease an 8x8-inch square pan with cooking spray or butter.
  3. Whisk together 1 cup almond flour, ½ cup coconut flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.
  4. Add the melted butter, sour cream, sugar, eggs, and almond extract to a separate bowl.
  5. Whisk together until smooth.
  6. Add the wet ingredients to the bowl with the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.
  7. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.
  8. Add the cubed butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, ½ cup almond flour, ½ cup coconut flour, and sliced almonds to the bowl of a food processor.
  9. Pulse until large crumbs form.
  10. Spoon topping over the batter in the pan, pressing it gently into the batter.
  11. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes, until golden and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
  12. Let cool, then cut and serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 223
Total Fat 16.6 g
Saturated Fat 6.5 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 61.6 mg
Total Carbohydrates 14.1 g
Dietary Fiber 4.2 g
Total Sugars 7.8 g
Sodium 93.9 mg
Protein 5.8 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended