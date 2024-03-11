12 Best Recipes Featuring Almond Flour

If you do a lot of gluten-free baking, there is a high likelihood that you may have worked with almond flour before. Almond flour is made from blanched, ground almonds that have had their skins removed. It is not the same as an almond meal, which has a coarser texture because the skins are left on the nut before it is ground. Grinding gives the almond flour a coarser texture and heartier flavor than traditional wheat flour. The flour also has added nutritional benefits, like extra fat, protein, and vitamin E.

One of the most important things to know about this ingredient is that because of its fat content, it goes rancid faster than conventional flour. If you store the flour in your pantry, expect to throw it out within two to four months. But, if you store an opened bag in the fridge, you may get upwards of a year out of it.

The sublime nutty flavor of this ingredient, as well as its consistency, make it a great addition to baked goods and crackers. Here are some of our favorite recipes to put almond flour to use in your kitchen.