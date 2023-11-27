Bite-Sized Cinnamon Almond Scones Recipe

While Barrett would advise that these scones "be made according to the recipe," she realizes that some cooks may want or need to make certain tweaks. For one thing, while she favors vanilla paste, she does say that "you can use extract instead." She also acknowledges that "while I have not used vanilla powder in my scone recipes," this ingredient could also be substituted in, or you could use the seeds scraped out of a vanilla bean for flavoring if you want to go straight to the source. If you're opting for extract or powder in place of paste, Barrett feels that an equal amount should do the trick, but with the vanilla bean, try 1 ½ of these to replace a tablespoon of paste.

Other ingredient swaps are also possible. Barrett says, "I prefer unsalted butter because you can control exactly how much salt is added," but if you're using salted butter, a general rule is to just reduce the amount of salt called for by ¼ teaspoon per stick. As you're only using half a stick here, ⅛ teaspoon of reduced salt in the recipe ought to do the trick. As for the nuts, Barrett says, "In place of almonds, I suppose crushed pecans or walnuts would work," while you could also replace the almond flour with an equal amount of all-purpose flour.