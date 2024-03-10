Whiskey Caramel-Glazed Coffee Cake Recipe

There are coffee cakes and there are coffee cakes, but developer Jessica Morone says of this whiskey caramel-glazed one, "This is one of the best coffee cakes I've ever had." She describes the cake itself as "fluffy and tender" and says that the streusel topping and sweet yet slightly boozy caramel just add to the goodness.

One thing that makes the cake so special is a secret ingredient in the cake batter itself. As Morone tells us, "Most of the time the words 'coffee cake' refers to a cake that you serve with coffee. Obviously this cake will be good served with coffee, but it also has coffee in the cake as well." And while Monroe says the coffee in the batter "makes [the cake] extra moist and gives it a more complex flavor," she also notes "the coffee is still subtle enough that it isn't overwhelming." The batter additionally includes a touch of whiskey, though much of the whiskey flavor comes from the caramel glaze.