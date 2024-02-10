Whiskey And Caramel Make For A Decadent Dessert Combination

From full-on flavor infusion to minor extra touches, the possibilities are endless when you're looking to incorporate whiskey and caramel into desserts. Bourbon is typically the most common type of whiskey to use this way. If you don't want to change too much of the original recipes, make a sauce or a glaze. You just need some bourbon, heavy cream, sugar, water, salt, a few other ingredients, and around 10-15 minutes of stirring and simmering. Once the mixture has thickened into a luscious, smooth consistency and cooled down, use it on whatever you want. Drizzle it over ice cream, donuts, cookies, pudding, brownies, cheesecake bars, and more for a mesmerizing coat of rich, warm flavors and unparalleled visual appeal.

When you're aiming for something with a more impactful punch and extravagance, however, a whiskey caramel cake is a top-notch choice. You can incorporate the bourbon directly into the batter alongside the other liquid ingredients like milk and vanilla extract. You can even incorporate a few other flavorings as well, like cinnamon, coffee, or chocolate. Later on, whip up a caramel frosting to layer in between and over the top of the cake. It takes a bit of time and effort but is worth it once you bite into the soft, satisfying cake and feel the complex flavors all melt together seamlessly.