Blueberry-Lavender Coffee Cake Recipe

You can never really go wrong with a coffee cake. Whether you serve this blueberry-lavender beauty for brunch, tea time, or dessert, there's just no time where a tender, crumb-laden coffee cake wouldn't be welcome. This dense cake is enriched by butter and sour cream (the latter a beloved coffee cake secret ingredient), and sports a jammy layer of bursting blueberries nestled below a lofty layer of crumb topping almost equal in height to the cake layer.

A fragrant addition of lavender flowers gives a unique and unexpected twist, while fresh lemon juice in the lavender-infused glaze and a hint of zest in the cake batter bring a welcome note of acidity that balances the perfumed glaze and sweetness of the topping.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse raves, "Altogether, this coffee cake is everything it should be, and more. This sophisticated cake would be just as fitting for your next dinner party as it is for a cozy brunch at home."