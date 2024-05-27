How To Store Leftover Coffee Cake For Ultimate Freshness

Coffee cake, be it a crumbly hazelnut coffee cake or a cinnamon orange coffee cake, is a favorite to make and eat because it is perfect for a morning meal or as a dessert to end an evening alongside a lovely coffee or espresso drink. But if you can't polish off your cake in one sitting, it's important to store it properly for ultimate freshness so that when you go to slice it up the next morning, it will be as moist and delicious as it was when you took your first forkful. To do so, you want to make certain it has a nice, tight seal to keep the cake moist. For this job, plastic wrap can do the trick.

However, don't put your covered coffee cake in the fridge. This will cause it to dry out rather quickly — within a day in most cases. If you store it at room temperature, it could last for up to two days of nibbling. If you don't think you can polish off all the deliciousness of the buttery, cinnamon, and brown sugar coffee cake, you can always turn to the freezer.