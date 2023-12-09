How To Freeze And Defrost Leftover Coffee Cake

Freezing and storing leftover cake is an easy way to guarantee access to a quick and delicious dessert, but what about coffee cake? Its warm cinnamon sugar flavor makes for the perfect morning comfort food, and it pairs wonderfully with a hot cup of its namesake beverage. Having a slice on hand can make your breakfast both convenient and memorable. If you get to eat cake, and have it be a practical meal, well that's the perfect food win-win. Of course, even the best made coffee cake will only stay fresh at room temperature for a few days, so to make sure a full loaf doesn't go to waste, you'll likely need to freeze some of it.

Freezing can keep coffee cake fresh for up to three months, but it needs to be done right to preserve the flavor and moisture while also preventing freezer burn. Frozen coffee cake should be stored the same way you would at room temperature, by wrapping it tightly in plastic wrap or foil, to retain moisture. For an added layer of protection it also helps to seal the wrapped cake in an airtight container or zip-seal bag. You can wrap up individual slices in the same way so you're only defrosting what you need for each breakfast treat. Finally, make sure your coffee cake is at room temperature when you are sealing it.