The Target Bakery Item You Should Avoid At All Costs

The lower-rated reviews on Target's website for these butter croissants speak to many of the same issues that we pointed out. One person stated that the croissants weren't just dry, but neither of the packages came with an expiration date, which made them hesitant to take a bite in the first place. The ingredient list also contains a number of preservatives, including ascorbic acid and emulsifiers to extend the shelf life, like sodium stearoyl lactylate. So if you're trying to eat healthy or stick to baked goods made with all-natural ingredients, you'll want to steer clear of these bad boys.

The nutrition label isn't looking much better, either. With 30% of your daily value in saturated fat and 11% in sodium, it's definitely not the healthiest snack out there. We're not saying that you shouldn't get to eat a little less than perfectly now and then, of course. We're just saying you should maybe save your money and splurge on a treat that's actually worth your time.

If you're looking for a fresh and tasty pastry, you're better off checking out our number one pick (Fresh Thyme Market's Perfect Croissants) or making your own from scratch. It's not as hard as you might think, and the reward is worth the effort.