The Target Bakery Item You Should Avoid At All Costs
Did you know Target has a bakery section? If not, you're not alone. Unlike some other chains with more robust bakeries (Costco, anyone?), Target doesn't exactly have customers flocking to its locations with the intention of buying some piping hot carb-y goodness to snack on. And unfortunately, when we ranked the croissants of 10 chain grocery stores, our opinion was solidified. Tragically, Target's Favorite Day all-butter mini croissants ended up last on our list, and for good reason.
A good croissant should be light, flaky, airy, and buttery. To be blunt, Target's mini croissants fail on all fronts. They offer a peculiar artificial taste instead of the rich depth of a high-quality butter you can expect from a homemade croissant. The texture is dense and chewy, with none of the delightful flakiness to be found. The crumb is dry and thick, and the outer layers don't flake away at all. If anything, our taster found it to be a little like eating a Pillsbury crescent roll past its expiration date, which doesn't make for a good breakfast or snacking experience. As far as Target's bakery items go, this one gets a definite pass from us.
A disappointingly dry butter mini croissant
The lower-rated reviews on Target's website for these butter croissants speak to many of the same issues that we pointed out. One person stated that the croissants weren't just dry, but neither of the packages came with an expiration date, which made them hesitant to take a bite in the first place. The ingredient list also contains a number of preservatives, including ascorbic acid and emulsifiers to extend the shelf life, like sodium stearoyl lactylate. So if you're trying to eat healthy or stick to baked goods made with all-natural ingredients, you'll want to steer clear of these bad boys.
The nutrition label isn't looking much better, either. With 30% of your daily value in saturated fat and 11% in sodium, it's definitely not the healthiest snack out there. We're not saying that you shouldn't get to eat a little less than perfectly now and then, of course. We're just saying you should maybe save your money and splurge on a treat that's actually worth your time.
If you're looking for a fresh and tasty pastry, you're better off checking out our number one pick (Fresh Thyme Market's Perfect Croissants) or making your own from scratch. It's not as hard as you might think, and the reward is worth the effort.