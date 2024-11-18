10 Popular Chain Grocery Store Croissants, Ranked

We owe the French a world of thanks for all the culinary delights and dishes that they have gifted us. Seriously, those guys know what they're doing. They have nearly every category of fare locked down, but their baked goods stand out among the rest. Here is where you'll find the humble baguette, along with other French breads, countless sweet macarons, and crowd-pleasing pastries like the iconic croissant.

In French, the word "croissant" translates to "crescent," a nod to the pastry's shape. Though, today's croissants can chameleon into a variety of forms, not to mention into a variety of different dishes. A savory sandwich topping pairs just as well with croissants as a fruity jam, rich mascarpone, or infusion of decadent chocolate. Perhaps this versatility is why we Americans have taken such a liking to the flaky treats and why many major grocery store chains have baked up their own renditions.

I do hate to burst your bubble, but these store-bought croissants aren't quite the same as those baked fresh at a Parisian boulangerie or expertly made at home. With the help of in-store bakeries, though, some Americanized offerings do come remarkably close. I intended to sniff out the most satisfying and delicious replica available right here in the States. My criteria? A great airy structure, a buttery flavor that trumps any doughy or yeasty notes, and an overall authentic croissant experience. After all, who wouldn't want to bring a little taste of Paris home?

