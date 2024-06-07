How To Turn Costco's Croissants Into A Bakery-Style Treat For Pistachio Lovers

Perhaps you've already discovered that you can use Costco's morning buns to make savory breakfast sandwiches. Now it is time to open up your creative culinary arsenal by turning towards the stacks of croissants. Coscto's croissants are made daily, and the batches of 12 are made with real butter. If you do not have the stomach to eat all of them immediately, however, you can breathe new life into them in a delicious way. Plain croissants are just the ticket you need to bake a pistachio-flavored treat that can be enjoyed with tomorrow's morning coffee or brought to the office for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Should you have a package of pistachios at the ready, pulse the nuts with sugar and vanilla extract to make a pistachio mixture that can be used to fill the croissants. If you don't have nuts tucked away in your cupboards, you can use pistachio extract and combine it with sugar, eggs, butter, and almond flour. Slice each croissant in half lengthwise, cover the exposed sides with a smear of butter, then layer a generous coating of the nutty spread onto the surface. The filled croissants will be baked to perfection in the oven.