How To Turn Costco's Croissants Into A Bakery-Style Treat For Pistachio Lovers
Perhaps you've already discovered that you can use Costco's morning buns to make savory breakfast sandwiches. Now it is time to open up your creative culinary arsenal by turning towards the stacks of croissants. Coscto's croissants are made daily, and the batches of 12 are made with real butter. If you do not have the stomach to eat all of them immediately, however, you can breathe new life into them in a delicious way. Plain croissants are just the ticket you need to bake a pistachio-flavored treat that can be enjoyed with tomorrow's morning coffee or brought to the office for an afternoon pick-me-up.
Should you have a package of pistachios at the ready, pulse the nuts with sugar and vanilla extract to make a pistachio mixture that can be used to fill the croissants. If you don't have nuts tucked away in your cupboards, you can use pistachio extract and combine it with sugar, eggs, butter, and almond flour. Slice each croissant in half lengthwise, cover the exposed sides with a smear of butter, then layer a generous coating of the nutty spread onto the surface. The filled croissants will be baked to perfection in the oven.
Your home will smell like a bakery
Not only will your kitchen smell delicious as you reinvent the Costco croissants, but when the finished pastries are topped with a generous dusting of powdered sugar, you may feel like a professional baker in the comfort of your home. Top your creamy creations with extra pieces of nuts or an additional drizzle of your pistachio-flavored mixture for an even sweeter treat.
Once you've mastered the basic steps of gussying up basic croissants, you can experiment by doubling down on the nut-flavored goodness. Add Nutella to your baked treats or consider including a piping of homemade marzipan to your souped-up creations. Introduce almonds or walnuts into the filling mixture or try boosting the spread with hazelnut extract for an even richer, earthier taste. Should your palate crave a treat that offers a mellower, less sweet flavor, use tahini sauce to bring a more grounded flavor profile to your goodies and crown each croissant with toasted coconut flakes and sesame seeds. After the first bite, you may never see packages of plain bakery items the same way again.