How To Ensure Evenly Toasted Coconut Flakes Every Time
For any coconut lovers out there, toasted coconut flakes can be a delicious addition to an array of desserts with their crunchy, nutty goodness — but first, we need to know how to properly and evenly toast them. Luckily, you have a few options as to how you can toast the coconut: stovetop, oven, or microwave.
Let's start with the oven — begin by spreading out the desired amount of coconut flakes on a baking sheet in an even layer. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to 10 minutes, stopping every few minutes to stir the flakes around to ensure even toasting. For the microwave, spread out the coconut flakes in a microwave-safe glass dish in an even layer and microwave in one minute intervals, stirring in between, for a total of four to five minutes. You can also microwave in 30-second intervals if you're worried about accidentally burning it. Finally, for the stovetop, place one or two cups of flakes on the skillet over low-medium heat, stirring consistently.
With each method, make sure to return the flakes to an even layer after stirring to make sure that the batch continues to toast as evenly as possible.
What else to know about toasting coconut flakes
When you're deciding which method to use, you'll want to keep in mind that the stovetop method seems to be the least consistent with toasting the coconut flakes evenly, so it's probably best to stick to the oven or microwave. But if you must use the stovetop, you may be better off toasting a smaller amount of flakes for a better chance of even coating. A smaller batch is easier to keep in one even layer and can be positioned closer to the center of the heat.
But whichever method you choose, you'll need to keep a close eye on the flakes the whole time because the flakes will burn easily if you don't remove them from the heat as soon as they're toasted. In other words, when making toasted coconut flakes, don't attempt to multitask. One other detail to keep in mind is the type of coconut flakes that you use — unsweetened versus sweetened. Sweetened coconut flakes will toast more quickly, so you may have to adjust the cooking time no matter the method you use.
Once you've got the process of toasting coconut flakes down, you can start adding them to your favorite foods and desserts — they'll give blueberry muffins a tropical boost or add some crunch to the top of just about any cupcake recipe.