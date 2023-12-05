Toasted Coconut Gives Blueberry Muffins A Tropical Boost

If you've never toasted coconut before, it's a very similar process to toasting nuts. But unlike almonds or pecans, coconut flakes are much smaller and more delicate, so it's essential to keep a close eye on them to make sure they don't burn. Buy dried coconut flakes from the store, as the refrigerated shredded fruit contains too much moisture for what we're trying to achieve here. And if you have the choice, go for unsweetened coconut, as the flakes already will have a mild sweetness to them and we typically don't need more sugar in our muffin recipe. To toast your shavings, spread them out on a lined baking sheet and stick them in the oven for no more than 10 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit, taking them out to stir every few minutes.

After the coconut has cooled completely, add it to your muffin batter. It will go in with all the other dry ingredients (like the flour and sugar). If you want to amp up the flavor of the fruit even more, feel free to replace regular milk and vegetable oil with their coconut counterparts. To show off your new muffin ingredient and make it obvious what flavor they are, you can also top your treats with more untoasted coconut before tossing them in the oven.