What Does The Costco Bakery Actually Make From Scratch?

Behind the food court, the Costco bakery is likely the most frequented section in the store. Tasting Table has taken it upon itself to answer all of the hard hitting questions — from the best and worst bakery items to the one you'd be based on your zodiac sign. But there is still one question left unanswered: Which items are made from scratch in the Costco bakery? It's only fair to warn you now, some things are better left unknown. Prepare to be disappointed, because your favorite bakery item might have been delivered frozen or, worse, made from a mix, but not all.

Costco shoppers will be happy to know that some breads, including the multi-grain, country French, rosemary, garlic, and cranberry, are all made from scratch inside of the bakery. Other pies — excluding the cherry and the apple — are made from scratch, including the pumpkin, cherry, pecan, banana cream, peanut butter lemon meringue, strawberry rhubarb, and peach. Costco bakers have also noted that both the granola and granola nut bread are made from scratch, as well as the cheesecakes and the muffins — although those last two might depend on which location you shop at. Knowing what is made from scratch at Costco, you can easily figure out which bakery items aren't through a process of elimination. Still, it never hurts to directly ask your local bakers what they make from scratch to be sure.