The Costco Dessert You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

As the first sign of the zodiac and the first fire sign, it probably comes as no surprise that Aries are known for being both competitive and hot-headed. Their common attributes are passion, confidence, and motivation. Like the rams that represent them, once they set their mind to something, they have a relentless determination that results in them jumping into things head first. As you can expect, this can lead to some hard-learned lessons — but, considering Aries love being number one and that they refuse to settle for anything less, they tend to come out on top more often than not. According to our ranking of Costco's bakery treats, so does this sign's dessert: the cherry and cheese pastry.

Costco's bakery section has a multitude of danishes to choose from. There's the almond, the cream cheese, and the apple — but everybody knows that the cherry and cheese flavor is the best. The pastry itself is plush and flaky, just as it should be, while the filling gives you that perfect amount of cherry and cheese. The sweet and tart cherry jam tastes like actual cherries, and it's perfectly balanced by the creaminess of the cheese. The cherry on top, however, is the extra bit of glaze that's drizzled over the top of the pastry, solidifying it as our all-time favorite Costco pastry.