Lemon Curd Is For More Than Dessert. Use It As A Savory Glaze

Lemon curd isn't a one-trick pony. In fact, that's far from the truth. Although you might be familiar with dolloping the sauce over decadent cakes or velvety ice cream, lemon curd is capable of so much more. When given the chance, the sweet and sour sauce acts as a stellar ingredient in savory applications, namely glazing meat — who would have guessed it?

At its most basic, lemon curd is made by mixing lemon juice and zest together with sugar, eggs, and butter. As luck would have it, these ingredients boast the necessary components (think: sweetness, fat, and a pop of acidity) needed to craft a successful glaze for meat. As a result, using lemon curd to lacquer protein is a no-brainer. It even serves a few functional purposes. In addition to encouraging caramelization, the sugary curd also creates a barrier that keeps the meat moist and tender.

What's more, using lemon curd as a savory glaze is even a waste-free way to creatively and effectively use up leftovers. Not only does the curd effortlessly add another dimension to dishes by brightening boring and bland dishes, but it perfectly balances ultra savory proteins with its sweetness and tang. Of course, before you start brushing on lemon curd without a second thought, there are some tips and tricks that will ensure the tastiest glaze ever.