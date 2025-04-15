Good & Gather Vs Favorite Day: The Difference Between Target's In-Store Food Brands

Food shoppers love store brand products, and those are certainly in abundance at Target. With 45 private brands, Target is largely betting on them to generate profit, which is not an easy task in an extremely competitive private-brand market. In the food category, Good & Gather and Favorite Day are Target's most well-known brands. Both are marketed as budget-friendly and bring in over $30 billion annually, so it's safe to say they're very successful. Good & Gather's products are built on the premise of well-rounded nutrition, while the lineup of Favorite Day offers food items that are a bit more indulgent.

Good & Gather is Target's largest and best-performing brand. Launched in 2019, it made the store over a billion dollars in sales within the first year alone and continued to grow exponentially from there. The focus of the brand is twofold: affordability and nutrition. There are over 2000 products with the Good & Gather name, many of which are priced under $5 and all of which meet a very specific nutritional standard — no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colorings, and no high-fructose corn syrup. Since its launch, the brand has also expanded into several special collections, such as organic, plant based, kids, seasonal, and signature.