The Popular Vanilla Ice Cream Brand You Should Avoid At All Costs

Even though vanilla ice cream is to blame for the word vanilla becoming synonymous with bland, this classic ice cream flavor still has a timeless charm. Whether you're using it as a blank canvas for popular ice cream toppings or eating it straight out of the tub during a tough breakup, there's something comforting and almost nostalgic about vanilla ice cream. Tasting Table's Melissa Cabey had the chance to test 13 popular vanilla ice cream brands and rank them from worst to best based on the quality of the ingredients. This insightful rating system landed Favorite Day, one of Target's private brands, at the very last spot.

You might be wondering how something as simple as vanilla ice cream can be of low quality. Isn't it just sugar, milk, cream, and vanilla? Ideally, yes — but in its Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, Target has instead opted to use non-fat milk, high fructose corn syrup, more corn syrup, food coloring, carrageenan, and artificial vanilla flavoring to tie it all together. We all see the irony of naming this ice cream "homemade" when it's full of ingredients you absolutely would not use in a homemade ice cream, right? What's more? The presence of artificial flavors is declared on the very front of the package as if it's a positive selling point. We can't speak for you, but we have never craved artificial flavoring for dessert.

