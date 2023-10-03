How Did Vanilla Become Synonymous With Bland? Blame Ice Cream

Search the definition of "vanilla," and you'll find two meanings. The first is the literal definition: the flavor, originally derived from vanilla beans. The second is more pejorative: plain, conventional, and bland. How did this complex — and wildly popular — flavor earn such a dull reputation?

Vanilla is the most popular flavor in the world, cropping up in pastries, dairy products, candles and perfumes. We seem hardwired to enjoy it. A 2022 study published in Current Biology, which examined cross-cultural scent preferences, ranked the compound vanillin as the most popular. This was true even in remote hunter-gatherer communities, where the subjects didn't have precisely the same associations.

The ancient Aztecs paired vanilla extracted from the Vanilla planifolia orchid with chocolate. Later, Spanish explorers brought it to Europe. Queen Elizabeth loved vanilla pastries; Thomas Jefferson brought recipes for vanilla ice cream back from France in the 18th century. Despite the fact that vanilla is expensive and labor-intensive, it blossomed in popularity — and became even more readily available when scientists learned in 1874 how to synthesize vanillin, the main compound in artificial vanilla.

But vanilla's popularity garnered it a reputation for being plain, simple, and unremarkable. An article in an 1887 issue of the Fort Worth Daily Gazette illustrates an early example: in the article, a waitress who worked at a local soda fountain gave her accounts of the fountain's customers. As the waitress explained, "...the girls who come in with fellows want 'just vanilla plain' — kind of innocent and simple."