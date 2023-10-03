17 Target 2023 Fall Food Items, Ranked

At Target, there's plenty of representation for all the big fall flavors, like pumpkin, apple, and maple, and we love to see it. But what we love even more is seeing the store branch out and cover some lesser-known fall flavors that deserve just as much credit. Brown butter is at the top of that list. Brown butter occurs when you cook butter slowly and carefully over low to medium heat until it Darkins and turns a toasty brown color. It then has an equally toasty flavor. That's a magical touch to anything from savory pasta dishes to upgraded chocolate chip cookies.

Seriously, if you've never tried brown butter, your life is about to change. That said, this brown butter flavor pretzel mix caramel popcorn from Target isn't going to give you exactly the same mind-blowing experience — but it's a great starting point. The deep, rich, intense buttery flavor is dripping with autumn warmth and is a no-brainer with typically already buttery popcorn. The pretzels are a fantastic bonus that adds a little more salty umami flavor to this innovative snack mix. Target is really doing something right here. Though the flavor was off the charts, the snack mix is certainly not as light and breezy as you might want from the popcorn and pretzel break, and all that butter and caramel make you wonder if a few handfuls would be better as a dessert than as a snack. The other minor critique is that we barely got any pretzels in our bag.