Sweet Potato Ravioli With Sage Brown Butter Recipe

There's no way around it: Making homemade ravioli takes a little extra time and energy, but if you want to show your family and friends how much you love them, there's no better way than with this recipe for sweet potato ravioli with sage brown butter. The quintessential pairing for cool autumn evenings, the flavors of sage and sweet potatoes are sure to "wow" even the most discerning food critics in your family. "Sage makes the [recipe] special with its flavor. It gives it a nice, earthy flavor along with the sweet potatoes," says recipe developer Jessica Case.

And while making pasta dough and cutting and filling ravioli is something that takes time, if you're anything like Case, you'll relish the opportunity to physically impart your love into the food. "I love working and making things with my hands. The best part is assembling the ravioli and making it pretty. Also, being Italian, I love anything that's pasta and sweet potatoes," she says.