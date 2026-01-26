Everything You Need To Know About Quick Breads

There's nothing like the smell of something fresh from the oven to make your home feel welcoming and lived-in. Your personal favorites might include cookies or "Mom's apple pie," but fresh-baked bread is right up there. Of course, we don't always have the time or skills to do regular bread. That's where quick breads come in, because they're easy and... quick.

I've made a lot of quick breads over the years. Although I trained as a chef, I've also baked commercially, run an in-store bakery, and acted as my own pastry chef when I operated my restaurants. Just as importantly, I'm also a home baker who's been turning out quick breads for well north of 40 years. During that time I've taught a lot of people to bake — including my own kids, and soon my grandkids — and quick breads are usually where I start.

Why? Well, to begin with, they're quick, easy, and pretty forgiving for the most part. That makes them a great confidence-builder for novice bakers, teaching them skills they can apply to other recipes. Even experienced bakers like me love to have a few foolproof, "minimal focus required" recipes to turn out in a hurry, and quick breads fit the bill. Whatever your skill or experience level, here's what to know about quick breads.