Cinnamon Pear Streusel Bread Recipe

Sweet fruit-based quick breads are nothing new, with bananas reigning supreme as the go-to fruit of choice and apples or peaches making the occasional appearance. One fruit that often finds itself in tart-like pastries but not so much in bread is the pear — though if this cinnamon pear streusel bread is any proof, the mild and juicy fruit certainly deserves a spot in the lineup. Recipe developer Jessica Morone says, "People make other kinds of fruit bread all the time, like banana or apple bread, pears just give this a different flavor." She goes on to say, "Pears are delicious and juicy and one of my favorite fruits in general. If you like pears you will like this bread."

As for the flavor and texture, Morone says, "This bread is moist, flavorful, and the crumble topping on top is buttery and delicious," and she explains that it "is kind of like a muffin." Instead of having to individually line an entire muffin tin and top off each muffin with streusel, you can cut out extra work by making one large loaf. She also notes that "The bread has a delicate sweet, cinnamon flavor." So even if pears aren't typically on the top of your fruit hierarchy, there's a good chance you'll enjoy this subtly spiced bread.