How Apple Pie's Complex Roots Make It An Iconic American Dessert

Published in 1796, "American Cookery" by Amelia Simmons, considered the first American cookbook, featured two recipes for apple pie. While that is early by U.S. standards, apple pie recipes in England date back to the 14th century. As with most food origin stories, the history of the apple pie is long and twisting, with dark corners and dead ends.

We mentioned that modern apples all descend from a species first seen in Central Asia, and that an apple pie recipe likely came to the Americas with British colonists, but that recipe is dependent on pastry, which probably originated in Egypt. This really is a pie with a global history. As for the spices — those fragrant notes of cinnamon and nutmeg — those aren't American either. Cinnamon — the signature spice that separates American apple pie from its British counterpart — is native to South Asia.

Clearly, apple pie, just like the U.S., has global roots. But this is the story of so many favorite foods. Pizza as we know it didn't exist until tomatoes arrived in Italy from the New World. Likewise, the spicy curries of Thailand couldn't exist without chilies, which originated in Brazil. Even deep-fried foods have an ancient history, first appearing in Egypt.

What is true is that the phrase "as American as apple pie," first seen in 1920s advertising, helped embed the delicious dish into the national consciousness as the dessert came to symbolize wholesome home-loving family life. This was fortified in World War II, when American soldiers stated that they were fighting for "mom and apple pie." It's these associations that have stuck with the American public ever since.