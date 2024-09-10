John Adams' Favorite Dessert Was His Wife's Apple Pan Dowdy

Founding Father and second President of the United States, John Adams, had a lot of nicknames during his tenure in the public eye. But quite possibly the most fitting—at least for the purposes of this article—was the nickname "His Rotundity." Yes, Adams was known for being a big dude with a big appetite, especially for his wife's apple pan dowdy.

For those unfamiliar with the flakey baked goodness of an apple pan dowdy, it's very similar to cobbler dishes, where the filling goes into a baking dish and is covered with a pie-like crust. But unlike a cobbler, an apple pan dowdy calls for the crust to be broken in with a spoon during the baking process.

John Adams' wife, Abigail Adams, was much more than just an excellent dessert maker, she was a progressive visionary who often challenged and or enhanced her powerful husband's perspective on the world. In a series of letters to John Adams, Abigail denounced the practice of slavery and even pushed for women's rights a good 150 years before the 19th Amendment was passed. Like many women in the colonial era, Abigail was expected to run the house, keep everyone safe, fed, and happy.