11 Crave-Worthy Cobbler Recipes

When you can't decide between a fruit or pastry-based dessert, cobbler is the perfect compromise. As an American favorite since the 1850s, the sweet fruit base and biscuit topping bring all the goodness you'd want in a single bite. While you can take advantage of seasonal options to choose the foundation for your next cobbler, you can also swap in frozen fruit to make it at any time.

We've collected our favorite cobblers from Tasting Table recipe developers to offer inspiration for your baking enjoyment. As an easy treat to prep ahead of time, you won't be short of occasions to serve one of these tasty recipes. Whereas some of them feature single fruits, others highlight complementary pairings. From assorted berries to reliable stand-ins like apples and peaches, the flavors span from sweet to tangy. Various spices and nuts add an extra touch to these dazzling desserts, while a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream seals the deal.