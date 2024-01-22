11 Crave-Worthy Cobbler Recipes
When you can't decide between a fruit or pastry-based dessert, cobbler is the perfect compromise. As an American favorite since the 1850s, the sweet fruit base and biscuit topping bring all the goodness you'd want in a single bite. While you can take advantage of seasonal options to choose the foundation for your next cobbler, you can also swap in frozen fruit to make it at any time.
We've collected our favorite cobblers from Tasting Table recipe developers to offer inspiration for your baking enjoyment. As an easy treat to prep ahead of time, you won't be short of occasions to serve one of these tasty recipes. Whereas some of them feature single fruits, others highlight complementary pairings. From assorted berries to reliable stand-ins like apples and peaches, the flavors span from sweet to tangy. Various spices and nuts add an extra touch to these dazzling desserts, while a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream seals the deal.
1. Pomegranate Apple Cobbler
This stunning cobbler is both a treat for the eyes and the palate. The dessert features a filling made with fresh apples and pomegranate juice, topped with small buttermilk biscuits. The aesthetics are on point, but the moment your spoon breaks through the flaky top and scoops up the soft apple slices, you'll realize it's more than just good looks. Since you're using pomegranate juice and a year-round staple like apples, you can whip up this cobbler anytime the desire strikes.
2. Classic Peach Cobbler
Prime peach season calls for all things peach at all times, though in a pinch you can make this recipe with frozen peaches too. Either way, this classic cobbler consists of a fruit and sugar base, topped with a basic biscuit dough made with flour, eggs, and butter. Spread it on top to cover the fruit then bake the dessert until the peaches start oozing juices and the topping is golden brown. Pair it with a scoop of whipped cream or ice cream, or savor the peaches solo to let the fruit shine.
3. Strawberry Cobbler
Strawberries are an excellent candidate for a cobbler thanks to their natural sweetness. This light and fluffy dessert calls for fresh fruit for the filling, combined with sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice to thicken it up and balance out the taste. Pour a liquid batter made with flour, sugar, melted butter, and milk over top and bake until the dessert is set. Enjoy this fruity treat with a generous dollop of whipped cream for the ultimate strawberries and cream experience.
4. Southern Blackberry Cobbler
If you find yourself with too many blackberries, this recipe is a no-brainer that only requires 10 minutes of prep time. This purple-hued cobbler highlights the simplicity of the Southern classic. Combine equal parts sugar, milk, and flour with a stick of butter to make the biscuit element. Pour it into a baking dish and sprinkle blackberries tossed in cinnamon and sugar over the surface. As the dessert bakes, some fruit will sink to the bottom while the rest remains on the top. The result is a light and buttery biscuit mingling with stewed blackberries in every bite.
5. Southern Blueberry Cobbler
Blueberries require minimal effort to prepare, and this Southern cobbler features them front and center, with sugar and lemon to enhance the taste. Make a cornmeal and flour buttermilk batter to pour over the blueberries and bake this hearty dessert until the fruit is bubbling and the top is golden brown and set. Frozen blueberries work just as well here, making this a decadent option to serve all year round. Freshen it up with a scoop of ice cream in the summer or keep it cozy with a dollop of whipped cream in the cooler months.
6. Classic Apple Cobbler
If you're in the mood for a simple and heartwarming dessert, stick to the classics. This apple cobbler features apples tossed with cinnamon and brown sugar as a base. Mix an easy buttermilk biscuit batter and dollop it over the apples before baking. As the dessert heats, the biscuits puff up nicely, covering the stewed apples with a perfectly golden top. A sprinkling of cinnamon sugar over the biscuits further enhances this nostalgic treat, making it an all-around favorite when a sweet craving strikes.
7. Blackberry Peach Cobbler
This bicolor dessert is the perfect recipe to make when you have a bounty of fresh fruit. With complementary and contrasting flavors, blackberries and peaches come together seamlessly in this tantalizing cobbler. Sugar, cinnamon, and lemon enhance the natural sweet and tart notes of the fruit to make the base. Top the fruit with a biscuit dough made with flour, milk, sugar, and butter, then bake. Once the topping starts to brown and the fruit is juicy and soft, dole out a piping hot serving to satisfy your sweet tooth.
8. Almond Spiced Cherry Cobbler
This impressive fruit cobbler features fresh or frozen cherries seasoned with warming spices, including cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The result is a richly flavored stewed fruit base, further enhanced by a delicious biscuit topping. The batter incorporates almond flour, all-purpose flour, buttermilk, butter, and almond extract, for a subtle but noticeable taste that complements the sweet spiced cherries. Make it all pop with a sprinkling of sugar pearls on top, which adds a boost of sweetness as well as a crunchy bite.
9. Skillet Huckleberry Cobbler
This summertime cobbler makes use of huckleberries, a fruit that tastes similar to blueberries. If you can't get a hold of fresh huckleberries, blueberries can be substituted in a pinch to make this skillet dessert. Combine the fruit with sugar, vanilla, lime juice, lime zest, vanilla, and cornstarch in a skillet. Top the soaked fruit with scoops of dough made with flour, sugar, butter, milk, and macadamia nuts. Bake the dessert in the oven or on top of a campfire if you find yourself in the wild with freshly harvested huckleberries and a sweet craving.
10. Easy Dewberry Cobbler
Dewberries are an early-season fruit that can be described as wild blackberries (and can be swapped for blackberries if necessary). Their sweet and slightly tart taste works well in sugary desserts like cobbler. Start by stewing the fruit with sugar until it softens and becomes syrupy. Then, pour it into a baking dish over a filling made with flour, butter, milk, and sugar. Light and fluffy, this easy dewberry cobbler is ready for the oven within 5 minutes, making it the optimal treat when you're in the mood for dessert.
11. Winter-Spiced Plum Cobbler
This warmly spiced dessert proves that cobbler doesn't have to be reserved for summertime. Thanks to canned plums, you can make this sweet treat year-round. Combine the fruit with brown sugar, ginger, allspice, and cornstarch to make a thick and juicy filling. Make a quick topping by adding flour, sugar, and butter to a food processor until a dough forms. Shape it into biscuits and lay them over the stewed fruit before baking this aromatic dish. The warm and fragrant notes pair wonderfully with a dollop of whipped cream.
