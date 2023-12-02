Pomegranate Apple Cobbler Recipe

Recipe developer Rika Hoffman suggests that her pomegranate apple cobbler is just the thing to switch up your dessert game should you find that, "the heavy and rich desserts of the holiday season grow cloying." As she tells us, "This recipe contains so many contrasts: tangy-creamy, warm-cold, crunchy-soft." The tang, of course, comes from tart apples and pomegranate juice in the filling and pomegranate seeds on top, with the latter helping to make it nice and colorful, too. Hoffman likes to top her cobbler with ice cream or whipped cream as well, saying that either one can help to "mellow out" the tartness of the fruit. She feels that this dessert is not only full of flavor but fun to eat due to all of the different textures, ranging from the soft fruit filling to the tender biscuits and the crunchy sugar on top.

Hoffman characterizes this recipe as something "ideal for large groups and holiday gatherings," but if you'll be eating alone and your appetite is not enormous, you can reduce the recipe to make a half- or quarter-sized cobbler. The reason for this, Hoffman cautions, is that "This cobbler is best served warm on the day it was made." She goes on to explain that "Over time, the biscuits will start soaking up the liquid from the filling," and may thus become soggy, so this is a festive dish to serve warm and enjoy right away.