Winter-Spiced Plum Cobbler Recipe

Though cobblers offer a certain air of elegance that others desserts can't compete with, they're actually pretty no-frills in nature and easy to make. This plum cobbler is a good example of such delicate simplicity, which is why Morone is a fan of serving it when there's no special occasion at hand. "This is a pretty easy dessert to make, so anytime would be good for this one," she says. "You could even serve it on a weeknight." Of course, due to the winter-spiced nature of this cobbler, you might be so inclined to serve it at a holiday party, a decision that absolutely none of your guests would take offense to.

We've established that there's no wrong time to enjoy this cobbler, but what should you be enjoying it with? While Morone enjoys serving it with ice cream and also vouches for whipped cream, she notes that "anything creamy is good with this." That means that clotted cream, Cool Whip, or even a glass of milk would all pair well with this subtly spiced cobbler. Of course, Morone makes the strongest argument for ice cream: "A bite of warm cobbler with cold ice cream is a perfect bite."