Winter-Spiced Plum Cobbler Recipe
Though plums are technically in-season during late summer, that doesn't mean that the oft-overlooked fruit can't make a wintertime appearance. Recipe developer Jessica Morone proves that plums have a welcome space in the cold-weather dessert sphere with this winter-spiced plum cobbler recipe, which features both ginger and allspice for that seasonal warmth. "Cobblers feel like more of a summer dessert when all the fruit is fresh and in season. With this recipe, you can take a cobbler into the winter season and make it a year-round dessert," Morone says. "The spices in this are what makes it feel wintry, since ginger and allspice are such warm spices."
Plums typically have a sweet-tart flavor to them, but this dessert naturally leans more toward the sweet profile, making this fruit cobbler a worthy contender alongside popular variations like peach, cherry, or blueberry. And, despite being a completely from-scratch dessert, you can whip up the entire cobbler in less than an hour. It works for casual weeknights and elegant dinner parties alike.
Gather the ingredients for winter-spiced plum cobbler
As expected, you'll need some plums for this recipe, but don't stress yourself out trying to source fresh plums when they're out of season. "The special ingredient in this is canned plums, as plums aren't currently in season and I couldn't find fresh ones anywhere," Morone says, highlighting the evergreen nature of this recipe that comes from the canned fruit. Indeed, canned plums will do just fine, but be sure to drain them and remove the pits before proceeding with the recipe. To round out the plum filling, you'll also need brown sugar, corn starch, ground ginger, allspice, and salt. For the cobbler topping, you'll need all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, cold and cubed unsalted butter, milk, and some raw sugar for a finishing garnish.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Mix the plums and spices
In a medium bowl, gently mix together the plums, brown sugar, corn starch, ginger, allspice, and salt.
Step 3: Add plums to a skillet
Spoon the mixture into a 9- or 10-inch cast iron skillet. Set aside.
Step 4: Pulse dry ingredients in food processor
Add the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt to a food processor. Pulse a few times to combine.
Step 5: Add butter
Add the cold butter to the food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse sand.
Step 6: Pour in milk
Add the milk to the food processor and pulse until just combined.
Step 7: Dollop cobbler dough onto plums
Use a spoon or a cookie scoop to drop dough on top of the plum mixture.
Step 8: Add raw sugar garnish
Sprinkle the raw sugar over the dough.
Step 9: Bake
Bake in the preheated oven for 35–40 minutes, until the top is golden and the filling is bubbly.
Step 10: Serve right away
Serve warm, topped with ice cream, if desired.
How should you serve this plum cobbler?
Though cobblers offer a certain air of elegance that others desserts can't compete with, they're actually pretty no-frills in nature and easy to make. This plum cobbler is a good example of such delicate simplicity, which is why Morone is a fan of serving it when there's no special occasion at hand. "This is a pretty easy dessert to make, so anytime would be good for this one," she says. "You could even serve it on a weeknight." Of course, due to the winter-spiced nature of this cobbler, you might be so inclined to serve it at a holiday party, a decision that absolutely none of your guests would take offense to.
We've established that there's no wrong time to enjoy this cobbler, but what should you be enjoying it with? While Morone enjoys serving it with ice cream and also vouches for whipped cream, she notes that "anything creamy is good with this." That means that clotted cream, Cool Whip, or even a glass of milk would all pair well with this subtly spiced cobbler. Of course, Morone makes the strongest argument for ice cream: "A bite of warm cobbler with cold ice cream is a perfect bite."
How can you switch up this plum cobbler?
With a dessert as simple as cobbler, you want to be careful not to stray too far from the original, tried-and-true formula. There are plenty of ways to make small changes to a cobbler, such as omitting or adding a spice and incorporating nuts for added texture. Should you want to customize this cobbler on a larger scale, however, there is room for experimentation. The easiest way to switch things up is to (shockingly!) swap out the leading act. "While this is a recipe for plum cobbler, you could swap in any canned fruit that you want," Morone says. That means that all of you peach cobbler purists can still enjoy this winter-spiced recipe sans plums.
You may also notice that Morone uses a cast-iron skillet to make this cobbler, but if you don't have the oven-safe cookware in your kitchen, you can make an equipment swap and still enjoy this plum cobbler. "If you don't have a cast iron skillet, and since most regular skillets aren't oven-safe, I would suggest using just a regular baking pan. 8x8 or 9x9 would work for this," Morone says.
- For the filling
- 2 (15-ounce) cans purple plums, drained and pits removed
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon corn starch
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon ground allspice
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- For the topping
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold and cubed
- ½ cup whole milk
- ½ tablespoon raw sugar
|Calories per Serving
|336
|Total Fat
|12.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|32.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|54.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|34.6 g
|Sodium
|290.1 mg
|Protein
|3.4 g