A Guide To Warming Spices From Around The Globe And How To Use Them

In many parts of the northern hemisphere, the weather has turned blustery, forcing folks indoors and into their kitchens in search of warmth and comfort. For those looking to move past the pumpkin spice latte and dive further into the wide world of warming spices, this guide will help you to differentiate your Cayenne from your Kashmiri. So dust off the contents of your spice cupboard (or consider replacing some of those spices that have been there a while,) and let's dive in.

Not only are spices a surefire way to add depth of flavor to your dishes and warm yourselves from the inside out, they are also a fantastic source of beneficial minerals and vitamins, flavonoids and antioxidants, and an easy way to add plant variety to our diets. Doctor Tim Spector suggests eating thirty different plant varieties weekly for optimal gut biodiversity and health. The spice cupboard is your best resource for an easy way to reach this goal. Here are just some of the world's warming spices to consider adding to your spice rack to perk up your next dish and your health.