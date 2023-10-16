A Dash Of Cayenne Pepper Will Take Your Mexican Rice To A New Level

Very few rice dishes top a scrumptious serving of Mexican rice. Savoury, slightly spicy, and fluffy, this tomato-based aromatic take on the grain is the perfect side to a plate of enchiladas or a bean and beef-filled burrito. And don't confuse it with Spanish rice either — although similar in appearance, the south-of-the-border take is less crunchy in texture and is defined by the addition of cumin.

Mexican rice typically offers a savory but not predominant flavor that allows other components to shine. However, if you're looking to spice up the food, consider adding ground cayenne. The dried pepper powder packs in some heat — 30,000 to 50,000 Scoville Units — which is just below the hit contained in a Thai chile. As a result, as little as a quarter teaspoon of ground cayenne will imbue a potentially sweat-inducing heat. So why integrate heat into your Mexican rice in ground-spice form? Let's dig into the details.