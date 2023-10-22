Crunchy Tangy Masala Corn Recipe
Crunchy tangy masala corn is a delicious and popular Indian street food snack made from fried corn kernels that are seasoned with a flavorful masala mix. Because of its vibrant red and golden color, this dish is a feast for the eyes as well as the taste buds. The combination of chaat masala, Kashmiri chilli powder, cumin, cilantro, red onion, and lemon juice, gives this snack a burst of flavor. For the ultimate crunch, make sure you serve it hot as soon as it is made. This snack is vegetarian and vegan-friendly, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences.
Recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes to serve it as part of a snack platter with samosas and pakoras or simply on its own in cups or paper cones. She also uses this crunchy tangy masala corn as an ingredient in salads, mixed with diced vegetables, such as tomatoes, cucumber, and bell peppers.
This is a moderately spicy recipe as Randles uses Kashmiri chilli powder, which is relatively mild. Kashmiri chilies have a somewhat fruity and smoky flavor profile, which sets them apart from other chili varieties. For a similar heat level, you can use another mild chile powder or something spicier if you prefer more heat.
Gather the ingredients for this crunchy tangy masala corn
You only need a few ingredients for this crunchy tangy masala corn recipe: corn kernels, vegetable oil, cornstarch, and rice flour (to make the corn extra crunchy), chaat masala, garlic powder, Kashmiri chilli powder (or another mild chile powder), cumin, red onion, cilantro, and lemon.
For convenience, Randles is using frozen corn. If you prefer using fresh corn, you will need to shuck the corn and remove the kernels before boiling them in salted water for 3 to 5 minutes until they are tender. Once the corn kernels are cooked, drain them well and follow the recipe from Step 1.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the oil over high heat in a 2-quart saucepan.
Step 2: Prepare the corn
In a large bowl, toss the corn in cornstarch and rice flour until the kernels are coated all over.
Step 3: Sieve the kernels
Sieve the kernels to remove any excess flour.
Step 4: Test the oil temperature
Test that the oil is hot enough by dropping one kernel in the oil. It should sizzle straight away. When the oil is hot enough, reduce the heat to medium.
Step 5: Start frying the corn
Add a third of the corn to a pan and fry until the kernels float to the surface and turn golden. If needed place a lid over the pan to prevent the oil from splattering all over.
Step 6: Drain the fried corn
Using a strainer or skimmer, transfer the fried corn to a shallow dish lined with a paper towel.
Step 7: Fry the remaining corn
Cook the rest of the corn as per steps 5 and 6.
Step 8: Season the corn
When all the corn is cooked, transfer to a bowl. Stir in the spices, onion, and cilantro. Season to taste with lemon juice.
Step 9: Serve the crunchy tangy masala corn
Serve straight away.
What is chaat masala?
Chaat masala is a popular spice blend used in Indian cuisine. It is known for its distinctive and tangy flavor, which adds a unique zing to various dishes. Chaat masala typically consists of a mixture of spices and seasonings, and its exact composition can vary, but it generally includes some the following ingredients: dried mango powder (amchur), black salt, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, black pepper, paprika, ginger, carom seeds, fennel, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon.
It is incredibly versatile and can be used to season a wide range of snacks, salads, fruits, and even savory beverages. The combination of tangy, savory, and spicy elements makes it a popular choice for those who enjoy complex and dynamic flavor profiles in their dishes. You can easily find chaat masala in many mainstream or Indian grocery stores or prepare your own blend at home to suit your taste preferences.
Can I saute the corn instead of deep frying it ?
Absolutely, sauteing works well for this dish, whether you're using frozen corn or fresh corn — the corn might be slightly less crunchy, but it will still be delicious. Keep in mind that if you are using fresh corn, it will need to be cooked first in boiling salted water for 3 to 5 minutes.
To saute the crunchy tangy masala corn, thaw the frozen corn first. In a large frying pan or skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter (or use oil for a dairy-free option) over medium heat. Add the corn kernels to the pan and saute them in the melted butter or oil, stirring frequently, until it has a slightly roasted texture and a touch of golden color. This usually takes about 5 to 7 minutes. When done, continue with the remaining steps of the recipe, seasoning the corn with the spice mix, onion, cilantro, and lemon juice. Serve hot straight away to preserve the crunchiness of the corn.
- 3 cups vegetable oil
- 2 cups frozen corn, thawed
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons rice flour
- ½ teaspoon chaat masala
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon Kashmiri chilli powder (or other mild chile powder)
- ¼ teaspoon cumin
- ¼ cup finely diced red onion
- 3 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro
- lemon juice to taste
|Calories per Serving
|453
|Total Fat
|48.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|0.6 g
|Sodium
|2.4 mg
|Protein
|0.7 g