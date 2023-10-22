Crunchy Tangy Masala Corn Recipe

Crunchy tangy masala corn is a delicious and popular Indian street food snack made from fried corn kernels that are seasoned with a flavorful masala mix. Because of its vibrant red and golden color, this dish is a feast for the eyes as well as the taste buds. The combination of chaat masala, Kashmiri chilli powder, cumin, cilantro, red onion, and lemon juice, gives this snack a burst of flavor. For the ultimate crunch, make sure you serve it hot as soon as it is made. This snack is vegetarian and vegan-friendly, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences.

Recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes to serve it as part of a snack platter with samosas and pakoras or simply on its own in cups or paper cones. She also uses this crunchy tangy masala corn as an ingredient in salads, mixed with diced vegetables, such as tomatoes, cucumber, and bell peppers.

This is a moderately spicy recipe as Randles uses Kashmiri chilli powder, which is relatively mild. Kashmiri chilies have a somewhat fruity and smoky flavor profile, which sets them apart from other chili varieties. For a similar heat level, you can use another mild chile powder or something spicier if you prefer more heat.