The Origin Of Deep Fried Food Traces Back To Ancient Egypt

Tracing the history of deep fried food is a complex process. Like other food preparation methods, deep frying developed in many parts of the world at different times. Explorers and traders brought their cooking methods with them as they traveled from place to place. Some cultures created writing systems later than others, so historians and archaeologists rely on artifacts such as pots and tomb offerings to help tell the story of deep frying.

It is believed that ancient Egyptians deep fried food as early as 2500 B.C. The ancient Egyptian tomb of Vizier Rekhmire, which dates to approximately 1450 B.C., depicts people frying food. The food in question appears to be tiger nut cakes, which are triangular or cone-shaped and made of pounded tiger nuts (tubers from the yellow nutsedge, also called chufa), dates, honey, and water. The tomb scenes show workers sifting the ground meal, making the cakes, and frying them. Although we can't tell how deep the frying pot is, we know from the tomb inscriptions that fat of some kind was used during the cooking process.

Through trial and error, archaeobotanist Dr. Mennat-Allah El Dorry has re-created the recipe. She concludes that the cakes were probably cone-shaped, as a thicker, conical tiger nut cake does not fall apart as easily as a thin, triangular cake does.

[Featured image by Nina M. Davies via Wikimedia Commons | Metropolitan Museum of Art | Cropped and scaled | CC 1.0 Universal | Public Domain]