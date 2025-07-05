The Silly Mistake That's Making Your Popovers Turn Out Flat

If you haven't discovered the baked goodness that is a popover, it's time to whip out a few simple ingredients and crank up your oven. The beauty of a popover is a magic combination of its soft, puffy texture, against its crunchy exterior. But if your popovers turn out flat, it's probably because of one silly mistake: Not preheating your oven long enough. We asked Erin Jeanne McDowell, Kansas-city based baking pro and cookbook author, for the best tricks of the trade to prevent this crucial popover mistake. "Making sure your oven is really hot is the best tip," the expert baker told Tasting Table. "I'd recommend letting it stay preheated for at least 15 minutes before baking to ensure it will hold its temperature well."

You might be surprised that your blueberry lemon popover recipe doesn't contain any chemical leavening agents or yeast. To achieve their fluffy texture, popovers rely solely on high oven heat. In her parmesan chive popover recipe, McDowell explains, "Popovers are put into a very hot oven to achieve a strong oven spring, causing them to 'pop over' the edges of the pan." Indeed, the relatively high moisture-content of popover batter generates steam under hot oven temps, which solicits the bake's signature puffed rise. But if you don't preheat your oven properly, this steamy chemical interaction can't take place to its full capacity — and the resulting baked goods could very well turn out flat and dense.