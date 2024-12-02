Blueberry Lemon Popovers Recipe

If you're a fan of contrasting textures and delicious treats that can be sweet or savory, you'll love popovers. Made with a flour, milk, butter, and egg-based batter, the proportion of ingredients causes the batter to steam and rise, creating an airy center. "I love popovers because they have a crisp exterior and a fluffy interior," Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone says. Her blueberry lemon popovers are an absolute delight, and they're perfect for breakfast or dessert. Although their appearance is similar to a blueberry muffin, the consistency and taste are unique.

"A local breakfast place serves mini blueberry popovers. I just love them, and I had to try something similar out at home," Morone says. Serve them as is, dust them with a bit of powdered sugar, or, as Morone recommends, "My favorite is to serve these with lemon curd, because it enhances the lemon flavor of these — lemon and blueberries are a perfect combination. You could also spread some blueberry jam on these, if you want, or try any other kind of fruit jam or spread that you like."