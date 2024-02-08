The Ratio To Remember When Substituting Baking Powder For Baking Soda

Baking soda is pure sodium bicarbonate, a base that needs both an acid and moisture to activate and produce carbon dioxide gas, which causes your dough or batter to rise. On the other hand, baking powder is a combination of sodium bicarbonate and an acid (usually cream of tartar). Since baking powder already contains an acid, it only needs moisture to activate, making it a more self-contained leavening agent. With that in mind, the reason you need more baking powder than baking soda is because baking soda, by its nature, is a stronger leavening agent than baking powder — about three to four times stronger. This potency is precisely why you can't substitute them on a one-to-one basis.

But this substitution does more than just affect the volume of your baked goods; it can also influence the taste. Since the baking powder brings its own acid, the recipe's existing acid doesn't get neutralized as it typically would by baking soda. In practice, this means that if your recipe calls for baking soda and an acid like buttermilk or yogurt, replacing the soda with baking powder could leave you with a tad more tanginess than intended. That's not necessarily a bad thing, however, for those seeking to maintain the original flavor as closely as possible, switching some of the acidic ingredients with a neutral alternative could be useful. For instance, you could cut lemon juice with water or use whole milk instead of tangy buttermilk.