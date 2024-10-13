12 Store-Bought Quesos, Ranked Worst To Best

There are few things in life more pleasurable than a bowl of salty tortilla chips and a bowl of piping hot queso to dip them into. It's been the ideal pairing for icy frozen margaritas and starter for sizzling fajitas alike for centuries (okay, that may be an overstatement, but you get the point). That being said, you don't have to make a trip to your local Chili's or order Chipotle (or even try your hand at making homemade queso) to get your hands on a decent spicy cheese sauce; you can just take a stroll down your local grocery store aisle and find a jar that speaks to you.

But the number of different queso options in the grocery store is incredibly formidable. There are seemingly endless options to choose from, from queso blanco to salsa con queso. In order to help you pick the tastiest one, I sampled several different jars from my local Walmart, both solo and with plain, salted tortilla chips. I examined the aroma, flavor, and consistency of each one before ranking them from worst to best.

I will admit not all of these store-bought quesos were great. But there were some brands that are actually worth stocking up on for your next girls' night in or for when the craving for something spicy, creamy, and decadent arises.