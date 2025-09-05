Store-Bought Hummus, Ranked Worst To Best

One of the unique features of Ithaca's hummus is its focus on being "cold crafted." Because the process of heating and then re-cooling food can have an impact on flavor, Ithaca ensures that its hummus ingredients are kept cold throughout the entire production process. Though Ithaca started as a farmer's market staple, its ten unique flavors can be found in most of the grocery stores near you.

Ithaca's classic hummus recipe caught me by surprise and made me think I had purchased the wrong product. The first bite, and every bite after, tasted overwhelmingly of lemon and vinegar. Ithaca sells a lemon garlic hummus, and after trying the product, I thought that's what I had mistakenly picked up. But as it turns out, Ithaca's classic hummus has a strong lemon and vinegar flavor. Although I wouldn't say the hummus tasted bad (as I love the lemon and vinegar combination), it didn't taste anything like the classic hummus I was looking for.

Lemon juice is standard in a traditional hummus recipe, but you really can't taste much besides that and vinegar in this product. The texture was smooth, neither too thick nor runny, but the flavor takes it out of the ballgame entirely. It's good if you like vinegar, but by no means close to what hummus should taste like, which is why I've ranked it last.