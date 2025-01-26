10 Popular Sabra Hummus Flavors, Ranked

When I was younger, hummus was a no-go food. Not only was it made with beans (icky!), but its texture was not really pleasing to my underdeveloped taste buds. But after becoming a plant-based eater and practically having to live off the stuff, I've come to appreciate it and its versatility. Not only can it be served as a dip, but it can also be used in sandwiches, as a spread, and more. The better question is, what can't hummus do?

Like many hummus aficionados, I've tried an array of brands. Heck, I've even tried to make it at home (and for the record, homemade hummus doesn't hold a candle to the store-bought variety, so it's not even worth trying to make it yourself). But one brand that has continued to outdo the rest is Sabra. While it offers a default plain hummus to fall back on, you also have a ton of different flavors to explore, from classics like roasted red pepper and garlic to novel and fun creations, like its chimichurri hummus. In order to decide which Sabra hummuses are worth scooping, I sampled an array of its flavors and ranked them from worst to best. Since I assumed the textures would be the same across the varieties, I mainly looked at the strength and balance of the flavors, and considered which ones sent me back for a second scoop.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.