6 Popular Boursin Cheese Flavors, Ranked

Growing up, I thought Boursin cheese was the pinnacle of culinary excellence and associated these small packages of foil-wrapped cheese balls (which look somewhat like little tree stumps) with fancy gatherings and parties. In other words, it was the kind of cheese my parents saved for special occasions. Of course, Boursin is delicious for many reasons beyond perceived classiness. The gourmet spreadable cheese has a singular texture where it's pleasantly creamy — with an indulgent mouthfeel — yet also slightly crumbly.

More than that, Boursin is absolutely bursting with whatever flavorings are included in that particular selection. But which of the brand's flavors is better than the rest? To determine this, I sampled six of Boursin's most popular varieties: Garlic & Fine Herbs, Cracked Black Pepper, Caramelized Onion & Herbs, Basil & Chive, Shallot & Chive, and Rosemary & Black Garlic.

After trying each cheese spread on a simple wheat cracker, I ranked these Boursin cheese varieties from worst to best based largely on taste (though even the lowest-ranked flavor was still fairly good). Hopefully, this will help you on your next trip to the cheese section at your local grocery store.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.