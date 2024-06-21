14 Ways To Use Up Leftover Hummus
Hummus is a creamy, thick, and versatile dip that has asserted itself as a staple in many households. Although it originated in the Middle East, it's now enjoyed internationally. The spread lends itself particularly well to dunking and scooping up with a variety of vessels, including pita bread, vegetables, and crackers. However, there is only so much hummus that can be enjoyed in this way, and even the most devout enthusiasts may sometimes find themselves with leftovers that need a creative spin.
If you've ever found yourself staring at the remnants of a container of hummus wondering how to use it, without resorting to buying more pita bread or slicing up vegetables, you're not alone. Many of us enjoy hummus as a dip but struggle to figure out what to do with it before it spoils — meaning that containers may get thrown out with at least a few good scoops remaining. The good news is that hummus has far more tasty and creative uses beyond dipping. Rather, it has the potential to add flavor and nutrients to a range of dishes, from bountiful brunches to speedy mid-week meals. Regardless of how much or little you have remaining, hummus proves itself to be a practical and tasty addition to an array of culinary applications — so save those final spoonfuls and discover what you can do with this humble all-arounder.
1. Make it into a salad dressing
The last scoops of hummus in the tub make for a delicious salad dressing, thanks to the spread's luxuriously thick consistency and earthy taste. Hummus coats salad ingredients remarkably well on account of its texture, which ensures that your entire bowl is brimming with flavor and a moreish creaminess. It can be used as a dairy-free alternative to creamy dressings like Caesar and ranch, though it's equally as good when made into a lighter, vinaigrette-style dressing.
Moreover, despite possessing a delicious and unique taste of its own, hummus is also incredibly versatile. This means you can combine your leftover scoops with a vast array of other fresh ingredients or condiments to create a personalized dressing that suits your salad's components. Mixing hummus with lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil will give you a great all-around dressing that lends an earthy, subtly sweet, and citrusy kick to greens. Meanwhile, adding a dash of hot sauce or sriracha will give you a tantalizing spicy dressing perfect for flavoring roasted vegetables. If you happen to have leftover flavored hummus on hand, such as beetroot or caramelized onion, work the variation to your advantage and expand upon those existing flavors with complementary additions.
2. Use hummus to thicken your favorite soups
Soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods that can be made with almost any ingredients that you have on hand. While broth-based soups offer a uniquely delicious, light, and sippable experience, there's arguably something a little more decadent about a thick, creamy, and silky smooth soup. Even if you use less liquid in your thick soup, you still may run into issues with an undesirable runny consistency. There are multiple ingredients you can use to thicken it – and a scoop or two of leftover hummus is arguably among the best options. Not only does hummus impart creaminess and its signature taste to the soup, but it also provides extra sustenance, thanks to its high fiber and protein content.
Hummus dissolves swiftly and smoothly when it's stirred into soup, in turn imbuing the broth with a velvety texture and a subtly sweet and robust chickpea flavor. This addition works particularly well alongside other sweet and nutty-tasting vegetables, like butternut squash or pumpkin. Although virtually any vegetable-based soups, like those made with tomato, carrot, and broccoli, can benefit from a helping.
It's important not to turn the heat on too high when you're mixing the hummus into the soup because it can alter the texture or taste. Instead, keep the heat low and gentle, and wait until your soup is cooked to swirl the hummus in.
3. Switch up your pizza base with it
Whether or not a pizza coated in hummus, as opposed to conventional tomato sauce, can be truly considered a pizza is debatable — or at the very least controversial. What is not controversial, however, is the fact that hummus is a delicious alternative for classic pizza sauce. It can yield truly delicious results when it's loaded up with toppings atop a pizza crust base.
You can choose whether to top your hummus pizza with cheese like normal (which does make for a truly decadent combination), or instead allow the hummus to shine by omitting the cheese and going straight in with your toppings. You can, of course, top your hummus pizza with whatever you like, but grilled vegetables, tart cheeses like feta or goat cheese, and a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds make for a winning combination. You also have the option to bake your pizza with the hummus on it, or bake the crust separately before adding a smear on top.
4. Add hummus to mashed potatoes for extra creaminess
Fluffy mashed potatoes is one of the most comforting side dishes. The taters serve as a satisfying accompaniment to a wide range of dishes, from fried chicken to rich roasted meats. The key to making this side extra decadent is often relegated to the addition of dairy — like butter, milk, or cream.However, you need not settle for sub-par mashed potatoes if dairy is not a part of your diet. Instead, you can add hummus to your mashed potatoes for dairy-free richness.
Thanks to its smooth and unctuous texture, hummus makes for some of the silkiest, smoothest mashed potatoes. Plus, the dip's deep and rich flavor adds extra indulgence to the mix. You'll need to add around ⅔ of a cup of hummus for each pound of potatoes for a creamy, flavorful result that doesn't overpower the delicate taste of the spuds. If your leftover hummus supply is relatively small, however, just add as much as you have on hand. A little will go a long way; even a tablespoon or two will bring a new lease of life to your mash.
5. Use hummus as a pasta sauce
If you are in need of a speedy supper that can be on the table in under ten minutes, rest assured that your leftover hummus is part of the solution. It can act as a virtually ready-made sauce ideal for coating pasta. Indeed, the typical inclusion of garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil in hummus means that, beyond its conventional purpose as a dip, it can be used as a sauce without the need for extra ingredients. You can, of course, amp it up by mixing the hummus with various other herbs and seasonings or thin it with a little more olive oil. But, the thick texture and distinct taste means that you can just toss it with hot pasta until it melds with the heat for a fuss-free and speedy meal.
Hummus is a great vegan alternative to creamy sauces like Alfredo. Plus, you'll get more fiber and protein than a traditionally dairy-based sauce, which will help keep you satisfied long after you finish eating it.
6. Add hummus to your falafel mix
Both hummus and falafels are made with chickpeas, which means that you can add in an extra scoop of the former to both add moisture and heighten that deliciously earthy chickpea flavor. A lack of moisture is a fairly common issue that many folks encounter when making falafel from scratch; it results in an overly crumbly mixture that falls apart once the falafel is added to the pan. Insufficient binding agent may be a potential culprit.Although simply adding flour can help to resolve this issue, you may find that your mixture is still not holding together as it should. This is where a small helping of hummus may come in handy.
You can add a small dollop of hummus to the mixture before shaping the balls, or tweak the recipe based on the consistency of the batter. You should be able to press the mix into your desired shape without it crumbling; just be mindful not to overwork it. The hummus serves as somewhat of a glue, which is especially helpful for your first attempt at making these fairly fiddly bites. Besides amplifying the delicious chickpea taste for bolder, tastier falafels, the creamy dip will also prevent the falafel from falling apart while it's cooking and ensures that each ball has a decadent, crispy exterior and fluffy interior.
7. Use it to make fattet hummus
Fattet hummus is a tasty and comforting Middle Eastern breakfast or brunch dish made by layering toasted pita bread, hummus, and yogurt. Lastly, it's topped with colorful, decadent garnishes like pomegranate seeds and pine nuts.This recipe is a great way to use your leftover hummus to create a tasty, vibrant, and nourishing new meal. Although many recipes require you to make your own hummus from scratch, there's no reason why you can't use leftover hummus for this layered dish.
Fattet hummus has multiple regional variations and is highly customizable. Simply follow the outline of topping crispy toasted pita chips with leftover hummus, covering two layers in yogurt, and finishing with whatever strikes your fancy — from chickpeas to toasted seeds and nuts. This utterly moreish, but easy-to-make meal is a delightful change to your go-to brunch fare. Or, it can serve as a mid-week dinner bursting with flavor and varied texture.
8. Spread hummus on sandwiches for a flavor boost
Though you may typically think of hummus as a dip, it also works incredibly well as a spread. It's a decadent replacement for condiments like mayonnaise, and it can even hold its own as a butter substitute on toast for a simple breakfast. Hummus is a creamy vegan upgrade for your favorite sandwiches because it can add a touch of unctuousness, as well as extra sustenance and flavor.
But hummus does not have to be reserved solely for plant-based sandwiches. For example, consider adding hummus to your grilled cheese sandwich for an upgrade that you didn't know you needed. The hummus' thick texture and rich taste, which become heightened it gets toasty, perfectly complements gooey melted cheese. It's a truly indulgent eating experience that only requires a few simple ingredients: the hummus flavor of your choice, bread, cheese, and something to grease the slices.
9. Stuff vegetables with hummus for a fuss-free main course
Meat-free entrées need not be boring. One way to upgrade your stuffed vegetables is to add hummus to them. It creates a fuss-free, nutritious, and wholly-flavorful main dish. There are so many vegetables that you can try stuffing and roasting until tender, from bell peppers to zucchinis. Use whatever you have on hand, along with your leftover hummus, to make a tasty, vibrant, and relatively inexpensive plant-based dinner.
To incorporate leftover hummus into this popular and nutrient-dense dish, simply hollow out your chosen vegetable to create a cavity for the filling. Then, spoon in your hummus. How much you add in will depend on preference, of course, but also on whether or not you intend to combine it with other ingredients. The handy thing about using hummus in this way is that you can simply fill the vegetables with a generous scoop of the dip and nothing else — and still end up with a satisfying and filling dish. However, you can stuff your vegetables with grains and pulses such as quinoa or lentils, alongside the hummus, for added texture and variety. This may be particularly useful if you don't have a ton of leftover hummus and need to use it sparingly.
10. Switch up your deviled eggs
Deviled eggs are popular appetizer that are well-loved for their creamy, tangy filling and inviting presentation. For a simple way to elevate this beloved snack, consider swapping out the traditional mayonnaise filling in favor of hummus. It will give you an entirely new flavor profile, but the same velvety texture you're used to.
Hummus lends a rich and savory taste to the eggs that beautifully complements their milder and more subtle profile. The nuttiness of chickpeas and the earthiness of tahini, when paired alongside tender eggs, results in a truly well-balanced and nuanced bite that arguably trumps the original and slightly tangier recipe. Moreover, this sophisticated addition also serves as a lighter and more nutrient-dense alternative to mayonnaise, with far less saturated fat, fewer calories, and more fiber, to help transform deviled eggs into a hearty and filling snack that will leave your tastebuds craving more.
11. Create a tasty crust for meat
Most meats, whether chicken thighs or pork chops, benefit from some kind of tasty topping or sauce that can take them to the next level. Breadcrumbs, crushed nuts, and buttery sauces made with fresh herbs may add an extra dimension of taste and texture to meat and poultry, but one of the easiest and tastiest ways to elevate your meat is with a simple coating of hummus — direct from the tub.
Hummus serves as an excellent crust because it imparts both flavor and moisture — thanks to the oil in it. This unique topping works especially well when slathered over chicken breasts and paired with a squeeze of lemon juice. The hummus forms a crust atop the chicken as it cooks, in turn adding extra crunch for an extremely satisfying bite bursting with earthy and savory flavor. Before coating your meat, you can also mix your hummus with other spices and fresh ingredients; paprika, sumac, and herbs such as parsley or thyme work especially well.
Flavored hummus can give you a leg-up in adding extra flavor to your protein. Though, plain hummus already has a luxurious taste and composition, which means it can easily coat meat and poultry just fine without any extra seasonings.
12. Revitalize hummus with fresh ingredients
Despite its delicious taste and moreish texture, plain hummus can start to feel a little mundane after a while — especially if you're attempting to rid yourself of a surplus. It's even easy to get tired of flavored variations, which use of ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes or roasted peppers. However, there are multiple ways to boost the flavor of store-bought hummus with extra ingredients and make you feel as though you are eating something entirely new.
Vegetables, for example, are not just for dunking; they also provide an interesting and refreshing crunch when chopped and incorporated into hummus. Sliced carrots and cucumbers or finely diced tomatoes are just a few simple ways to give your hummus an upgraded consistency. Alternatively, you can blend vegetables together with your hummus, such as tangy beetroot or spicy wasabi, for a smooth and creamy spread with a new taste and creamy profile.
Fresh herbs, various condiments and spreads, as well as sweet ingredients can also help to bring a new lease of life to hummus — so there's no reason to feel confined to enjoying it as is. Thanks to its fairly neutral flavor profile, hummus can be easily adapted and made suitable for an even wider range of pairings and applications.
13. Transform your hummus into bread
Hummus can be transformed into tasty bread with just a few ingredients. It completely alters dip's composition and opens up to a whole new range of culinary applications. The hummus will retail its distinctive chickpea taste and form a perfectly moist loaf that can be paired with both sweet and savory toppings. You can also dip it back into hummus, which is ideal if you have plenty of leftover dip but nothing for scooping it up with.
To make bread from your hummus, start by combining it with a flour of your choice.All-purpose or whole wheat flour are your safest bets, but gluten-free options like buckwheat flour will also work, too. Once you add the other ingredients, like baking soda and tahini for moisture, you can bake it until perfectly golden.You may need to play around with ingredient ratios depending on the consistency of your hummus. Likewise, a drizzle of olive oil may also come in handy for bringing the dough together.
14. Turn it into a tasty chocolate pudding
Dessert may not be the first thing you think of when you ponder about what to do with your leftover hummus. But, chickpeas and chocolate actually complement each other quite well, and the smooth and thick texture of hummus is the ideal base for a chocolate pudding or thick cocoa spread. Transforming your hummus into a sweet concoction means you can dip things like marshmallows, strawberries, and cookies in it for a bite-sized, indulgent treat. Chocolate-infused hummus can also scooped with a spoon and eaten like pudding.
Simply blend hummus together with melted chocolate (or cocoa powder, if you prefer a slightly lighter approach). You can also add a little bit of almond milk to thin it out, if needed. You also have the optionof swirling in sweeteners to help mask the chickpea taste even more — though the chickpea taste is already, by and large, indistinguishable. A high cocoa solid chocolate should mask any remnants of chickpea taste remarkably well, which is why you should opt for a strong, dark chocolate or use cocoa powder.