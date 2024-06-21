14 Ways To Use Up Leftover Hummus

Hummus is a creamy, thick, and versatile dip that has asserted itself as a staple in many households. Although it originated in the Middle East, it's now enjoyed internationally. The spread lends itself particularly well to dunking and scooping up with a variety of vessels, including pita bread, vegetables, and crackers. However, there is only so much hummus that can be enjoyed in this way, and even the most devout enthusiasts may sometimes find themselves with leftovers that need a creative spin.

If you've ever found yourself staring at the remnants of a container of hummus wondering how to use it, without resorting to buying more pita bread or slicing up vegetables, you're not alone. Many of us enjoy hummus as a dip but struggle to figure out what to do with it before it spoils — meaning that containers may get thrown out with at least a few good scoops remaining. The good news is that hummus has far more tasty and creative uses beyond dipping. Rather, it has the potential to add flavor and nutrients to a range of dishes, from bountiful brunches to speedy mid-week meals. Regardless of how much or little you have remaining, hummus proves itself to be a practical and tasty addition to an array of culinary applications — so save those final spoonfuls and discover what you can do with this humble all-arounder.