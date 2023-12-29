Make Salad Dressing With Those Last Scoops Of Hummus In The Tub

We've all been there: staring into the bottom of a hummus tub, looking at those precious last swirls of creamy chickpea goodness. Have no fear; those final scoops can be transformed into a delectable salad dressing. "Upcycling" the last of your hummus is a brilliant way to elevate your greens while also minimizing food waste. So, get ready to ditch the store-bought dressings and whip up a hummus-based salad dressing in minutes.

Hummus's rich and velvety texture can easily be repurposed into a flavorful and unique salad dressing. First, gather the remnants of your hummus, olive oil, lemon juice, and minced garlic. For easier mixing, ensure the hummus is at room temperature. In a bowl, combine the hummus and olive oil. Blending in the olive oil will create a creamier texture for your hummus, giving it a smoother consistency suitable for dressing.

Next, squeeze fresh lemon juice into the mixture. An element of citrus will brighten the dressing and balance the richness of the hummus. Stir in the minced garlic for a delightful aromatic kick, but be sure to adjust the quantity according to your preference, as garlic can be quite potent. Finally, sprinkle salt and pepper into the dressing, tasting as you go. Consider adding finely chopped herbs like parsley, cilantro, or dill to elevate your dressing, enhance the taste, and contribute a burst of freshness.