Why You Should Use Minced Garlic For Dressings And Vinaigrette

Garlic can give any dish a pick-me-up. Punchy in all the right ways, it offers a surge of umami richness that can elevate any recipe — so long as it's used correctly. Although garlic should be distinguishable, it shouldn't overwhelm the recipe that it's meant to enhance. Since it can be challenging to figure out how best to prep garlic for certain dishes, we can say with certainty that when it comes to dressings, mincing should be your go-to move.

Mincing garlic is essentially a matter of finely chopping the herb; bits of diced garlic should closely resemble teeny tiny grains of couscous. Given that minced garlic is so small, it makes practical sense to use it for no-cook recipes primarily because it burns easily when cooked. Mincing also means the textures of a dish won't be impacted, which is especially important in raw recipes like smooth sauces, silky vinaigrettes, and velvety aioli.

Ideal as mincing may seem, garlic can become pretty potent the more it's sliced. When garlic is sliced, a chemical reaction occurs that results in the production of allicin, a compound that's responsible for giving garlic its iconic aroma and flavor. As more of the garlic's cell walls are compromised during the act of mincing, the degree of allicin amplifies and intensifies the flavor. However, there are some ways to manage pungency to your liking.