The Creamy Vegan Upgrade For Tomato Sandwiches

Tomato sandwiches utilize one of summer's greatest assets — fresh, ripe, peak-season tomatoes. The beauty of them is the simplicity: Rustic fresh bread spread with mayonnaise, with thick-cut heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes seasoned with freshly cracked salt and pepper between. Packed up for the beach or a picnic, or just eaten at your kitchen counter, it really doesn't get much better. But, if you can believe it or not, it can. There's a creamy, vegan ingredient you can use to upgrade your tomato sandwiches this summer, and it's probably sitting in your fridge.

While there are some impressive vegan mayonnaise options on the market — Vegenaise, for example, works as a great alternative on your sandwich or in vegan chickpea salad — they're not technically an "upgrade." At least, not flavor wise. The creamy, vegan ingredient alluded to here is something else entirely: hummus. Whether store-bought or homemade, a simple creamy hummus will do wonders for your tomato sandwiches while giving them a boost of plant-based protein and preventing the bread from getting soggy.

While classic hummus will add an earthy element that pairs perfectly with the fresh tomatoes on your sandwich, you can also play around with other flavors of hummus. Spicy hummus, pine nut hummus, roasted red pepper hummus, and even dill pickle hummus — depending on your taste preferences — would all work the same way while giving your sandwich a bit of an unexpected flavor twist.