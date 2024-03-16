How Gordon Ramsay Turns Rice Paper Into Savory Vegan Bacon

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay knows a thing or two about cooking meat, whether he's doling out advice for a great steak or frying chicken for chicken parmesan. But there's more to Ramsay than just meat, his cooking expertise is all-encompassing. He offers something for everyone — and yes, that includes vegans. His recipe for vegan bacon maintains the crispiness of the real thing. That signature texture is all thanks to Ramsay's use of one, unique ingredient — rice paper.

A common tool for crispy dumplings and spring rolls, rice paper lends itself to vegan bacon because of its trademark versatility in flavor and consistency. On the textural end, the paper comes ultra-thin, which means it can crisp up nicely. The paper also has a relatively neutral taste that lets other ingredients and flavors shine. So, in the case of Ramsay's rice paper bacon, his spice and soy sauce marinade takes center stage. Not to mention, rice paper looks the part, too; if cut to the size and shape of bacon, it nearly resembles the original.

Even if you eat meat, rice paper bacon is well worth a try. The next time you're craving a BLT, take your cue from Ramsay. His recipe is surprisingly simple and pulls together a vegan-friendly lunch in no time.