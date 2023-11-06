Gordon Ramsay's 12 Tips For The Absolute Best Steak

Master chef Gordon Ramsay is known for many things, and food doesn't always make it to the top of the list. His temper, as seen on "Kitchen Nightmares" and other shows, is legendary, leading to the larger-than-life on-screen persona that we've come to know so well. But Ramsay's ability to prepare the perfect steak is just as legendary, and we ought not to forget it. Not only that, but he has a whole repertoire of tips and tricks for preparing steak at home, whether you need help with the cooking part, the seasoning, or any other aspect of the process.

So let us take a look at some of the ways in which Ramsay's steaks have become synonymous with perfection, with each cut cooked to precision and imbued with exceptional flavors. Whether you're dealing with a succulent filet mignon or a seared ribeye, following Ramsay's tips for the absolute perfect steak will not lead you astray. Indeed, what sets him apart in the realm of steak preparation is his unwavering commitment to quality and technique, so you know that when you stick with him, your ingredients will be well taken care of. The last thing you want to do when you drop a fortune on a good cut of meat is burn it or ruin it by following some second-rate recipe. Read on to learn how to achieve steak perfection.