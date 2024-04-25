9 Plant-Based Mayo Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Smooth, velvety mayo adds a touch of decadence to a plethora of recipes. It's a kitchen staple found in almost every refrigerator and serves as a condiment for sandwiches, a base for homemade dressings, and a secret ingredient in brownies and cakes. Classic mayonnaise achieves its signature creaminess with egg yolks, but eggless products rely on fat, like oil, and acid, like vinegar or lemon juice. Although vegan mayo seems inconspicuous, this condiment is incredibly polarizing. Some non-vegans prefer it to regular mayo (myself included), while some fans of the traditional spread scoff at the eggless alternative's zestier taste and runnier texture.

Before the existence of plant-based mayonnaise, vegans were fated to halfheartedly indulge in sad sandwiches and dull dressings. Today, as more individuals choose the plant-based path, numerous brands have heard the mayo-lover's call and offered their take on the beloved spread. As an enthusiast of plant-based cuisine and sandwiches, I've been a devoted consumer of vegan mayo alternatives long before they gained widespread popularity (no need to brag, I know). With a sandwich at the ready, I tested each of the dressings on this list and determined how each stacked up against popular traditional mayo brands. I took into account each mayo's texture, taste, and ability to act as a versatile condiment to decide which ones deserve a spot at the table and which can take a hike.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.