Mayonnaise Is The Unlikely Ingredient For Perfectly Creamy Soup

Aside from being an essential condiment for dunking fries and slathering into sandwiches, mayonnaise can have a myriad of creative culinary applications. Whether it's used to add richness to a chocolate cake, make the crust of a grilled cheese crisper, or keep roasted chicken moist, mayonnaise makes any dish better. Naturally, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the ingredient can also work wonders when added to smooth and creamy soups.

It may sound bizarre, but adding a dollop of mayonnaise into soups, chowders, and bisques actually makes a lot of sense. On one hand, the decadent condiment adds fat, and, therefore flavor. However, mayo also works to improve texture, providing additional body and velvety richness essential in a creamy soup. That said, while you could use ingredients like cream or yogurt to achieve a thicker and more luscious soup, mayonnaise is a dairy-free alternative that goes a step further. Given that mayo is an emulsification of egg yolks, oil, and acid, it actually proves easier to whisk into soup without the risk of splitting, as long as it's added accordingly.

Not sure which soups might benefit from a dollop of mayonnaise? Egg-laden soups like a citrusy Avgolemono or a French-inspired garlic velouté are great places to start, but mayo is sure to enhance any pureed or cream-based recipes. Otherwise, a modest dollop can give even brothy soups like sopa di conchitas, hearty minestrone, or ramen some oomph.